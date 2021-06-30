BITSAT 2021 Application Deadline Extended, Exam In August

Image credit: Shutterstock BITSAT 2021 application form: Students can apply up to 5 pm on July 7 at bitsadmission.com (representational)

BITSAT 2021: Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2021 will be conducted from August 3 to 6, 2021, the institute said. Registration deadline for the entrance exam has been extended and students can now apply for BITSAT 2021 up to 5 pm on July 7, 2021, it said. “Considering the current pandemic situation and requests from many candidates, the deadline to apply for BITSAT 21 is extended until July 7, 2021 (5 pm),” according to a notification on the official website, bitsadmission.com.

Earlier the application deadline for BITSAT 2021 was June 30.

The exam was originally scheduled from June 24 to 29 but the authorities had postponed it due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“BITSAT-2021 online tests (earlier scheduled during June 24-29, 2021) stand postponed. BITSAT-2021 tests are likely to be conducted during July-August 2021. The exact schedule will be announced through the website sometime during June 2021,” BITS had said.

The entrance exam will be held online in August and the academic year will likely begin on September 14, according to official information.

“The application editing window will open from July 4, 2021. BITSAT 2021 online tests shall be conducted during August 3-6, 2021. Some of the important dates can be referred to at the BITS Admission website. First semester of academic year 2021-22 of newly admitted students is likely to start after September 14, 2021. The exact dates shall be notified through the website. All candidates are advised to refer to the website from time to time,” reads the notification on the BITS admission portal.

BITSAT is held for admission to integrated first-degree programmes at BITS, Pilani, and its campuses at Goa and Hyderabad.

The registration fee for male candidates is Rs 3,400 and for female candidates, it is Rs 2,900. For students who want to appear for the exam in Dubai, the application fee is Rs 7,000 irrespective of gender,