BITSAT 2021 Admit Card For Re-Exam Released, Direct Link Here

BITS, Pilani has released the admit card for BITSAT 2021 today

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has released the admit card for BITSAT 2021 today, i.e. on August 8. Students can download their admit cards from the official website, bitsadmission.com. Students will be required to fill in the application number and password to download their admit cards.

These admit cards are of the students who applied for rescheduling their exam slot as it was clashing with other exams. BITS decided to reschedule the examination after receiving a lot of requests regarding the same. BITS will be conducting the BITSAT 2021 exam for these students tomorrow i.e. on August 9.

BITSAT 2021 is being conducted from August 3 to 9, and the mode of exam is online, i.e., Computer Based Test(CBT).

Candidates were allowed to request a change in exam center/date/slot till 9:30 am today.

BITSAT 2021: How To Download Admit Card

Go to the official website, bitsadmission.com, or direct link

On the appeared homepage, click on the BITSAT admit card download link.

The login window will appear on the screen, students are now required to fill in the application number and password.

Admit cards will appear on the screen, students must check all the important information like exam center/date/slot.

Now, the students can download the BITSAT 2021 admit card for future reference.

BITSAT 2021 exams will be conducted in three BITS campuses, Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. Students will be allotted to the centers as per their preferences but it is not mandatory that students will get the first preference as their center of examination.