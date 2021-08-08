  • Home
  • Education
  • BITSAT 2021 Admit Card For Re-Exam Released, Direct Link Here

BITSAT 2021 Admit Card For Re-Exam Released, Direct Link Here

BITS, Pilani has released the admit card for BITSAT 2021 today, i.e. on August 8. Students can download their admit cards from the official website, bitsadmission.com.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 8, 2021 1:51 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

BITSAT 2021: Apply For Change In Exam Details By Tomorrow
BITSAT 2021 Application Deadline Extended, Exam In August
BITSAT 2021 Postponed, Application Deadline Extended
BITSAT 2021: Five Tips To Score Well In Exam
BITSAT 2021 Registration Begins; Know Eligibility, Application Process
BITSAT 2020 Final Cut-Off Released, Check Here
BITSAT 2021 Admit Card For Re-Exam Released, Direct Link Here
BITS, Pilani has released the admit card for BITSAT 2021 today
New Delhi:

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has released the admit card for BITSAT 2021 today, i.e. on August 8. Students can download their admit cards from the official website, bitsadmission.com. Students will be required to fill in the application number and password to download their admit cards.

Recommended: Attempt BITSAT Free Mock test & Boost your preparation. Click Here

These admit cards are of the students who applied for rescheduling their exam slot as it was clashing with other exams. BITS decided to reschedule the examination after receiving a lot of requests regarding the same. BITS will be conducting the BITSAT 2021 exam for these students tomorrow i.e. on August 9.

BITSAT 2021 is being conducted from August 3 to 9, and the mode of exam is online, i.e., Computer Based Test(CBT).

Direct link to download the BITSAT 2021 admit card

Candidates were allowed to request a change in exam center/date/slot till 9:30 am today.

BITSAT 2021: How To Download Admit Card

  • Go to the official website, bitsadmission.com, or direct link

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the BITSAT admit card download link.

  • The login window will appear on the screen, students are now required to fill in the application number and password.

  • Admit cards will appear on the screen, students must check all the important information like exam center/date/slot.

  • Now, the students can download the BITSAT 2021 admit card for future reference.

BITSAT 2021 exams will be conducted in three BITS campuses, Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. Students will be allotted to the centers as per their preferences but it is not mandatory that students will get the first preference as their center of examination.

Click here for more Education News
BK Birla Institute of Higher Education, Pilani BITSAT hall ticket
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Cut-Off: NIT Calicut Last Year’s BTech Cut-Off
JEE Main Cut-Off: NIT Calicut Last Year’s BTech Cut-Off
Gauhati University Begins Registration Process For PG Courses
Gauhati University Begins Registration Process For PG Courses
Madhya Pradesh: Special Exams For University, College Students In August-End
Madhya Pradesh: Special Exams For University, College Students In August-End
JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Changes Exam Centres For Class 6 Selection Test
JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Changes Exam Centres For Class 6 Selection Test
IIM Sambalpur, Flipkart To Partner To Support Small Businesses, Artisans
IIM Sambalpur, Flipkart To Partner To Support Small Businesses, Artisans
.......................... Advertisement ..........................