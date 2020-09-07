Register For BITSAT 2020 Slots From September 9

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has announced the BITSAT 2020 online test booking system dates. Already registered candidates can apply online and book their test slots between September 9 (11 am) and September 10 (5 pm). The exam conducting body will also release the BITSAT hall tickets on their official website -- bitsadmission.com and candidates can download the admit cards from September 13 to September 23.

“Online Test Booking System (OTBS) will go live for BITSAT-2020 during 9th Sept 2020 (11.00am) till 10th Sept 2020 (5.00pm). Registered and fee paid candidates can reserve their test date and slot using OTBS,” read a statement on the website.

It further added: “Also, candidates can download hall tickets from the admission portal during 13th Sept 2020 (11.00am) -23rd Sept 2020 (1.00pm).”

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test, or BITSAT, is held for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the institute. Top scorers in Indian board exams are admitted directly to the institute without taking BITSAT and NRI students are admitted through Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) scores.

To accustom the BITSAT aspirants of the eligibility test and the exam pattern associated, the institute has also provided the option to appear for mock tests. Candidates can use the default BITSAT login ids and the pre-filled passwords to take the BITSAT mock tests.

BITS has three campuses in India at Pilani, Hyderabad and Goa and one centre in Dubai. Admission in BITS Pilani, Hyderabad and Goa campus will be through BITSAT while for Dubai campus, admission is through merit of marks obtained in Class 12 or its equivalent examinations.