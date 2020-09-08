BITSAT 2020: Preparation Tips To Crack The Exam; Check Here

BITSAT 2020 exam dates are September 16-18 and 21-23. BITSAT, a computer-based exam, is for admissions to the integrated first degrees offered at the three BITS campuses – Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. With a few days left for the BITSAT 2020 exam, students must adopt a plan that incorporates revision and constant practice to help them to make their way to one of the BITS campuses.

The last days before the exam are stressful and a good plan that helps ease it while helping to prepare for the exam is the need of the hour.

Revision; the mantra to perfection - a new chapter at this last stage is a big no. Instead, strengthening what has already been learnt is the best way to go. Take stock of those topics that you feel uncertain in and need a bit more revision.

Clarification of Concepts and doubts

Clarity of concepts is essential to sail through this exam. No doubt should be left unresolved. Doubts or partial knowledge of concepts can have an impact on the performance and clarity of concepts will help in solving even the difficult questions with ease. Therefore, find solutions to those last-minute doubts and resolve them.

Practice is the key

Mock tests, short notes are part of the daily practice. These become more crucial in the last days as they help adapt to the exam environment and help ease exam fears, boost confidence to tackle the question paper on D-Day.

COVID-19 Precautions

With the pandemic being a big threat, it is vital to safeguard with the help of masks, sanitizers etc. This must particularly be followed at the exam centre.

Stay Healthy And Motivated

Health is of utmost priority and it should be safeguarded. Candidates should keep themselves motivated and have faith in their hard work to avoid stressful situations. Eating healthy and a good night’s sleep are a must especially in these last days leading to the BITSAT exam. Confidence allows one to tackle things while anxiety deters. Motivation is one important factor that keeps spirits from sagging so students must use whatever means to keep motivated.

The first rankers of any recognised board are exempt from the BITSAT exam. The application process for these students is ongoing.