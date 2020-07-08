BITSAT 2020 Postponed, New Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon

BITSAT 2020 Postponed; New Dates Soon

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has postponed the BITSAT exam date “keeping in view the current situation” of COVID-19. The exam conducting body will announce the new BITSAT dates and other related deadlines soon on the official website.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test, or BITSAT, is held for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the institute. Top scorers in Indian board exams are admitted directly to the institute without taking BITSAT and NRI students are admitted through Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) scores.

“Keeping in view the current situation, BITSAT-2020 dates have been postponed. Revised dates and related deadlines will be announced soon. Pl. stay tuned..” reads a statement on the official website of BITSAT.

BITSAT 2020 was scheduled to be held between August 6 and 10 and the allotment of test cities were also released for the students taking BITSAT this year. However, all the events notified earlier stand postponed till further notice.

BITS has three campuses in India at Pilani, Hyderabad and Goa and one centre outside India in Dubai. Admission in BITS Pilani, Hyderabad and Goa campus is through BITSAT while for Dubai campus, admission is through merit of marks obtained in class 12 or its equivalent examinations.