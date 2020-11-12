  • Home
BITSAT 2020: Iteration 4 Result Released At Bitsadmission.com

BITSAT 2020 iteration 5 result has been released by BITS Pilani on November 11, 2020, at bitsadmission.com.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 12, 2020 10:17 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

BITSAT 2020 iteration 5 result has been released by BITS Pilani on November 11, 2020, at bitsadmission.com. The BITSAT 2020 iteration 4 result was announced on November 2 while the BITSAT iteration 3 result was declared on October 3. Iteration 1 and 2 was released in the form of scorecard earlier last month. BITSAT iteration result incorporates admit and waitlist.

Qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the BITSAT counselling process.

Candidates mentioned in the admit list will be allotted seats in the affiliated institutions while the candidates who are mentioned in the wait list will have to wait for their BITSAT allotment status in the next iteration round.

BITSAT 2020 Result: How To Download

  • Go to the official website of BITSAT 2020
  • Click on the result link
  • Login with the application number and password
  • Click on the ‘Submit’ button
  • BITSAT 2020 score will be displayed on the screen
  • Download BITSAT result 2020 and printed out for future use
