Image credit: Shutterstock BITSAT 2020 Final Cut-Off Released, Check Here

BITSAT 2020 cut-off: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has announced the final BITSAT cut-off 2020. Candidates can now visit the official website, bitsadmission.com“The actual cut-off score for a programme also has further condition of breaking the bracketing rule (i.e., considering the PCM scores) if there are more candidates at a particular BITSAT score than seats available,” an official statement said.

Check final BITSAT cut-off

Steps To Check BITSAT final cut-off 2020

Visit the official website, bitsadmission.com Click on “final BITSAT-2020 score cut-offs to various degree programmes in the current admission session” Download the PDF file and check cut off marks.

Earlier, the institute had announced BITSAT iteration 5 results. “There will be no further Iterations as we have reached the planned numbers,” BITS Pilani said on November 25.

BITSAT is a national level entrance exam, conducted for admission to engineering programmes in BITS Pilani, BITS Goa, and BITS Hyderabad campuses. The institute guarantees admission to board toppers without the entrance exam.

The first rank holders of the PCM stream are considered for admission to all integrated courses in BITS Pilani and the first rank holders of the PCB stream are considered for admission to BPharmacy programme without the entrance test.