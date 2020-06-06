  • Home
  • Education
  • BITSAT 2020 Exam Dates Announced, Last Date To Download Hall Ticket Is August 10

BITSAT 2020 Exam Dates Announced, Last Date To Download Hall Ticket Is August 10

BITSAT 2020 Registration: Allotment of Exam Centres of BITSAT 2020 is scheduled on July 1, 2020.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 6, 2020 2:56 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

BITS HD 2020: Last Date Of Application Extended Till June 8
BITSAT 2020: Exam Date Announced, To Be Held From August 6 To 10
BITSAT Application Form Correction Window Opens Today; Modify Details Till May 20
BITSAT 2019: First Admission List Released On Official Website
BITSAT 2019 Slot Booking Begins, Admit Card To Be Released Next Week
BITSAT 2019 Slot Booking Begins Soon; Date, Time Details Here
BITSAT 2020 Exam Dates Announced, Last Date To Download Hall Ticket Is August 10
BITSAT 2020 Hall Ticket: Last Date To Download Admit Card Is August 10
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Birla Institute of Technology And Science (BITS), Pilani, has announced exam schedule for Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test, or BITSAT 2020. According to the schedule, the window to download BITSAT 2020 Hall Ticket will be available on the official website from June 23 to August 10. Previously, the institute had announced that BITSAT 2020 will be held from August 6 to 10. The exam was scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to May 25 but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Earlier, the institute also extended the BITSAT 2020 application form correction window.

The institute has also announced dates for allotment of exam centres. According to the information on the official website, test city allotment is scheduled on July 1. Candidates will be able to choose their test date and slot from July 10 to July 16.

Application window for merit-based admission to BITS will be open from July 25 to August 16.

BITSAT 2020 Registration For BE, B Pharma Courses

BITSAT is a national level entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses, including bachelor of engineering (BE) and bachelor of pharmacy (B Pharma)in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses of Birla Institute of Technology and Science.

BITSAT 2020 will be conducted as a computer based Test (CBT) for all registered students.

Click here for more Education News
BITSAT slot booking BITSAT hall ticket
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout BITSAT 2020

It is an exhaustive preparation module made exclusively for cracking BITSAT.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Knockout BITSAT-JEE Main 2021

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main and Bitsat

₹ 21999/- ₹ 13999/-
Buy Now
Knockout BITSAT 2021

It is an exhaustive preparation module made exclusively for cracking BITSAT.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 2999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Punjab Government To Appeal Against High Court Ruling On School Fee During Lockdown
Punjab Government To Appeal Against High Court Ruling On School Fee During Lockdown
Assam HSLC Result 2020: Boys Do Better Than Girls
Assam HSLC Result 2020: Boys Do Better Than Girls
Staggered-Entry, Barcoded Admit Card For AIIMS PG Exam To Ensure Social-Distancing
Staggered-Entry, Barcoded Admit Card For AIIMS PG Exam To Ensure Social-Distancing
MHT CET 2020: State Entrance Test Cell Allows Applicants To Change Exam District
MHT CET 2020: State Entrance Test Cell Allows Applicants To Change Exam District
CBSE Notifies WWF-India Wild Wisdom Digital Quiz
CBSE Notifies WWF-India Wild Wisdom Digital Quiz
.......................... Advertisement ..........................