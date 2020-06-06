Image credit: Shutterstock BITSAT 2020 Hall Ticket: Last Date To Download Admit Card Is August 10

Birla Institute of Technology And Science (BITS), Pilani, has announced exam schedule for Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test, or BITSAT 2020. According to the schedule, the window to download BITSAT 2020 Hall Ticket will be available on the official website from June 23 to August 10. Previously, the institute had announced that BITSAT 2020 will be held from August 6 to 10. The exam was scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to May 25 but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Earlier, the institute also extended the BITSAT 2020 application form correction window.

The institute has also announced dates for allotment of exam centres. According to the information on the official website, test city allotment is scheduled on July 1. Candidates will be able to choose their test date and slot from July 10 to July 16.

Application window for merit-based admission to BITS will be open from July 25 to August 16.

BITSAT 2020 Registration For BE, B Pharma Courses

BITSAT is a national level entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses, including bachelor of engineering (BE) and bachelor of pharmacy (B Pharma)in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses of Birla Institute of Technology and Science.

BITSAT 2020 will be conducted as a computer based Test (CBT) for all registered students.