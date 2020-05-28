  • Home
BITSAT 2020: Exam Date Announced, To Be Held From August 6 To 10

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, had postponed the BITSAT 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Updated: May 28, 2020 6:43 pm IST

BITSAT 2020: Exam Date Announced, To Be Held From August 6 To 10
BITSAT 2020 from August 6 to 10
New Delhi:

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT 2020) will be held from August 6 to 10.

Previously, BITSAT 2020 was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. According to the original exam schedule, the BITSAT 2020 was scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to May 25.

BITSAT 2020 is a computer based examination and will be held in online mode.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has announced that more exam related details regarding slot booking and admit card will be updated later.

BITSAT 2020 will be conducted as a computer based examination for all registered students. The admit card for the examination will also be released in online mode soon. Earlier, the application date was extended till May 11.

The correction facility or online editing of the application form was available from 10 am from May 15 to 5 pm on May 20.

The exam will be of 3-hour duration and test students on subjects including Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency, Logical Reasoning, Mathematic and Biology.

More details about the examination on the official website.

BITSAT is a national level exam conducted for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses including bachelor of engineering (BE), bachelor of pharmacy (B Pharma), Master of Science in various courses. These programmes are offered at the three campuses of the BITS in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

