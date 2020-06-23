  • Home
BITSAT 2020 Correction Window Reopens: Edit Application Forms Till June 24

Birla Institute of Technology And Science (BITS), Pilani has reopened the BITSAT 2020 correction window to change exam centre preference. Candidates can visit bitsadmission.com to edit their exam centres.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 23, 2020 5:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

BITSAT 2020 Correction Window Reopens From June 23 To June 24.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Birla Institute of Technology And Science (BITS), Pilani, has reopened the correction facility for BITSAT 2020 application forms. The window to edit exam forms is available on July 23 and July 24. Previously, the correction window was available from May 15 to May 20. The institute has opened the facility to change their exam centre preference, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Keeping in view the current pandemic situation and requests received from candidates, the application editing window for BITSAT-2020 is made open during June 23-24, 2020 for the second time to help candidates change their exam center preferences. All other deadlines announced earlier remain unchanged,” BITS, Pilani said in a statement.

BITSAT 2020 is scheduled from August 6 to 10. Earlier, the institute had announced that hall tickets or admit cards will be available on the official website, bitsadmission.com from June 23 to August 10.

Other dates, including test city allotment, merit-based admission, and booking of test slots remain unchanged.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani COVID -19
