BITSAT 2020 To Be Held From September 16 to 18 And 21 To 23, Check Details Here

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani has announced the conduct of BITSAT 2020 from September 16 to 18 and 21 to 23. According to the notification released on the official website, BITSAT examination dates are decided after taking the current crisis situation into the account.

However, there could be a further change in the examination dates of BITSAT 2020. The additional details will be announced on the official website- bitsadmission.com

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test, widely known as BITSAT, is held annually for admission into the undergraduate engineering courses. These are offered by three campuses of BITS- BITS Pilani, BITS Goa and BITS Hyderabad.

Previously, BITSAT exam 2020 was scheduled from August 6 to 10. The authorities had announced the test city allotment on July 1 but owning to the current situation and increasing cases with every passing day, all the events of BITSAT were postponed.

The registration for BITSAT 2020 was open from January 11 to May 11.

Students were allowed to make certain changes in the application form, such as- change in exam city preference- from May 15 to 20 and June 23 to 24.