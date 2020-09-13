BITSAT 2020 Admit Card Released; How To Download, Check Direct Here

BITSAT 2020 admit card is out. BITSAT 2020 admit card has been released by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani on September 13 at its official website - bitsadmission.com. Aspirants will be able to download the BITSAT 2020 admit card using the application number and password. BITSAT admit card 2020 will be accessible till September 23; candidates must download the BITSAT admit card on or before the due date.

Direct link for BITSAT admit card download 2020.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

BITSAT admit card 2020: How To Download

Open the BITS admission portal at the official website — bitsadmission.com Click on BITSAT 2020 link Enter application number and password Click on BITSAT admit card menu BITSAT admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take print of admit card

BITSAT 2020 admit card is available only to those candidates who have completed the slot booking process which was opened from September 9 to 10.

BITSAT admit card 2020 has information about the date and time of the exam, address of exam centre, course and paper for which appearing in the exam, details about candidate like name, category and application number.