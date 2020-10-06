BITSAT 1st Iteration 2020 Results Announced At Bitsadmission.com, Details Here

Image credit: bitsadmission.com BITS Result 2020: BITSAT 1st Iteration 2020 result has been announced at bitsadmission.com

BITSAT 1st Iteration 2020: Birla Institute of Technology And Science (BITS) has announced BITSAT 1st iteration 2020 result for admission to first degree programmes at BITS Pilani. Candidates can check their assignments on the official website, bitsadmission.com, using their user ID and password. BITS Admission Test (BITSAT 2020) was held from September 16 to September 23, 2020. Earlier, the authorities had released BITSAT 2020 score reports. Candidates were also asked to submit their Class 12 marks and preferences to different degree programmes to complete their application process.

BITSAT 1st Iteration 2020 Results

How To Check BITSAT Results 2020

To check BITSAT 1st Iteration 2020 results, follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website, bitsadmission.com. Click on the BITSAT iteration-I option. Login with your user ID and password. Submit and download the results.

BITSAT is a national level entrance exam, conducted for admission to engineering courses in BITS Pilani, BITS Goa, and BITS Hyderabad campuses.

The institute guarantees admission to board toppers without the entrance exam.

The first rank holders of the PCM stream are considered for admission to all integrated courses in BITS Pilani and the first rank holders of the PCB stream are considered for admission to BPharmacy programme.