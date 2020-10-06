  • Home
  • Education
  • BITSAT 1st Iteration 2020 Results Announced At Bitsadmission.com, Details Here

BITSAT 1st Iteration 2020 Results Announced At Bitsadmission.com, Details Here

BITSAT Results 2020: The result of BITSAT 1st iteration 2020 has been announced at bitsadmission.com.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 6, 2020 10:16 am IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

BITSAT Result 2020: Download Scorecard At Bitsadmission.com, Details Here
BITSAT 2020 Admit Card Released; How To Download, Check Direct Here
BITSAT 2020 Slot Booking Starts At Bitsadmission.com, Details Here
BITSAT 2020: Preparation Tips To Crack The Exam; Check Here
BITSAT 2020: Slot Booking And Hall Ticket Download Dates Announced; Register For Slots From September 9
BITS Pilani Admission: Direct Admission To Board Toppers, BITSAT 2020 Not Required
BITSAT 1st Iteration 2020 Results Announced At Bitsadmission.com, Details Here
BITS Result 2020: BITSAT 1st Iteration 2020 result has been announced at bitsadmission.com
Image credit: bitsadmission.com

BITSAT 1st Iteration 2020: Birla Institute of Technology And Science (BITS) has announced BITSAT 1st iteration 2020 result for admission to first degree programmes at BITS Pilani. Candidates can check their assignments on the official website, bitsadmission.com, using their user ID and password. BITS Admission Test (BITSAT 2020) was held from September 16 to September 23, 2020. Earlier, the authorities had released BITSAT 2020 score reports. Candidates were also asked to submit their Class 12 marks and preferences to different degree programmes to complete their application process.

BITSAT 1st Iteration 2020 Results

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

How To Check BITSAT Results 2020

To check BITSAT 1st Iteration 2020 results, follow the steps mentioned below:

  1. Go to the official website, bitsadmission.com.

  2. Click on the BITSAT iteration-I option.

  3. Login with your user ID and password.

  4. Submit and download the results.

BITSAT is a national level entrance exam, conducted for admission to engineering courses in BITS Pilani, BITS Goa, and BITS Hyderabad campuses.

The institute guarantees admission to board toppers without the entrance exam.

The first rank holders of the PCM stream are considered for admission to all integrated courses in BITS Pilani and the first rank holders of the PCB stream are considered for admission to BPharmacy programme.

Click here for more Education News
Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Many Countries Achieved Greatness Imparting Education In Mother Tongue: Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
Many Countries Achieved Greatness Imparting Education In Mother Tongue: Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
Topper Chirag Falor To Skip IIT, Says Will
Topper Chirag Falor To Skip IIT, Says Will "Go Ahead With MIT"
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Today At 3 PM @Eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Direct Link Here
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Today At 3 PM @Eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Direct Link Here
JEE Advanced 2020: JoSAA Counselling To Start Today; Check Application Process
JEE Advanced 2020: JoSAA Counselling To Start Today; Check Application Process
CLAT 2020 Registration For Counselling Starts Today; Check Application Details
CLAT 2020 Registration For Counselling Starts Today; Check Application Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................