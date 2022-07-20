  • Home
BITS Pilani WILP Collaborates With Telangana Government To Develop Technology-Enabled Laboratories

BITS Pilani has signed an agreement with the Telangana government to develop technology-enabled laboratories for polytechnics and engineering institutions in the state.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 20, 2022 9:32 pm IST
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

BITS Pilani
Mumbai:

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with the Telangana government to develop technology-enabled laboratories for polytechnics and engineering institutions in the state.

ALSO READ | BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply

BITS Pilani Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division and the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), a board created under the authority of the Telangana government, have signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard, according to a statement.

The technology-enabled laboratories (TEL) project will be funded by SBTET and will be executed in multiple phases for two years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

