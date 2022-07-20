BITS Pilani WILP Collaborates With Telangana Government To Develop Technology-Enabled Laboratories

BITS Pilani

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with the Telangana government to develop technology-enabled laboratories for polytechnics and engineering institutions in the state.

BITS Pilani Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division and the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), a board created under the authority of the Telangana government, have signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard, according to a statement.

The technology-enabled laboratories (TEL) project will be funded by SBTET and will be executed in multiple phases for two years.

