BITS Pilani To Upskill Tech Professionals Of CitiusTech

BITS Pilani said it has partnered with healthcare technology and consulting solutions provider CitiusTech to help upskill the latter's technology professionals in data science and analytics.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 1, 2022 6:53 pm IST

BITS Pilani
Mumbai:

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani on Wednesday said it has partnered with healthcare technology and consulting solutions provider CitiusTech to help upskill the latter's technology professionals in data science and analytics.

CitiusTech's engineers will leverage BITS Pilani WILP's leading programmes like M Tech in Data Science and Engineering and MBA in Business Analytics to fortify their healthcare and quality analytics expertise, BITS Pilani said in a statement.

"As part of this endeavour, we are happy to partner with CitiusTech through our new-age programmes in the field of data science and engineering and business analytics. "These programmes aim to help the enrolled individuals (from CitiusTech) to keep themselves abreast of emerging technologies and prepare them to anticipate and address market requirements in a specialised industry such as healthcare," said G Sundar, BITS Pilani director, Off-Campus Programmes and Industry Engagement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

