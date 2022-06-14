BITS Pilani Opens Admission For Work-Integrated Learning Programmes; Details On Eligibility, Application Here

BITS Pilani opens application for WILP for working professionals

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has opened the admission process for Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) for working professionals. The BITS Pilani WILP for working professionals are UGC-approved and as per an institute statement, is as complete and rigorous as any on-campus programmes from the institution.

Working professionals can apply online for the BITS Pilani’s Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) website -- bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in. The last date to register is June 27.

Till date, the BITS Pilani statement said, over one lakh professionals have graduated through WILP with industry-relevant higher education certificates. Currently, more than 35,000 students are enrolled in more than 35 programmes that WILP offers, it added.

“The work integrated learning programmes from BITS Pilani standout significantly from any distance learning, eLearning, part-time, or correspondence programmes, and follow innovation learning methodology and industry-relevant curriculum,” the statement said.

The working professionals will also have access to virtual and remote labs, digital learning tools, recorded lectures lab content, and programme handouts. WILP follows a work-integrated approach, where the professionals can engage with the distinguished faculty members, using interactive and technology-enabled learning modes. There is also ample scope for dissertation and project work around real-world scenarios, and continuous assessment, the institute said.

In short, one of the key objectives of WILP is to help working professionals gain in-depth experiential learning, thereby enabling them in standing out with improved skills, knowledge, and experience by the end of their programmes.

Speaking about the new admissions that are now open for various industry-relevant programmes, Professor G Sundar, Director, Off-Campus Programmes and Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani, stated: “Over the last four decades, BITS Pilani WILP has been a leader in introducing novel curricula and pioneering pedagogical practices, while always prioritizing the success of its students (the working professionals).”

“Our work integrated learning programmes are constantly reviewed and strengthened .. enables the students to adroitly address the changing requirements of the industry, sector, and/or company, where they are employed, and enhance their professional contributions, even as they acquire additional qualifications,” the Director added.