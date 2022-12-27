BITS Pilani MBA Admission 2023 Registration Begins; Details Here

BITS Pilani MBA Admission 2023

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani Rajasthan is currently accepting applications for its full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Business Analytics programme. Candidates can complete the online registration process for the BITS PIlani MBA programme through the official website- bits-pilani.ac.in. The last date to fill out the application form is February 20, 2023.

Also Read || BITS Pilani To Offer PhD In Data Sciences For Global Health

In order to be eligible for the MBA programme at BITS Pilani, candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree with at least 60 per cent aggregate marks. It is also compulsory to have at least one subject in Mathematics or Statistics in Class 12 or higher level. Candidates who have prior programming language skills will be given preference.

BITS Pilant MBA Admission 2023 Direct Link

Candidates who fulfil the eligibility requirements need to appear in the Business Analytics Aptitude Test (BAAT). Those who qualify the entrance exam will be called for group discussion, personal interview and other rounds.

BITS Pilani MBA Admission 2023: Important Dates