BITS Pilani MBA Admission 2023 Registration Begins; Details Here
Candidates can fill out the BITS Pilani MBA programmes application form till February 20, 2023.
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani Rajasthan is currently accepting applications for its full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Business Analytics programme. Candidates can complete the online registration process for the BITS PIlani MBA programme through the official website- bits-pilani.ac.in. The last date to fill out the application form is February 20, 2023.
In order to be eligible for the MBA programme at BITS Pilani, candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree with at least 60 per cent aggregate marks. It is also compulsory to have at least one subject in Mathematics or Statistics in Class 12 or higher level. Candidates who have prior programming language skills will be given preference.
BITS Pilant MBA Admission 2023 Direct Link
Candidates who fulfil the eligibility requirements need to appear in the Business Analytics Aptitude Test (BAAT). Those who qualify the entrance exam will be called for group discussion, personal interview and other rounds.
BITS Pilani MBA Admission 2023: Important Dates
Events
Dates
Online application begins
December 14, 2022
Last date to apply
February 20, 2023
Last date to edit submitted applications
March 1 to 5, 2023
Admit card for Business Analytics Aptitude Test (BAAT) to be released on
March 20, 2023
Business Analytics Aptitude Test (BAAT) date
April 2, 2022
Group discussion, written ability test, personal interview and other selection rounds
April 14 to 16, 2023