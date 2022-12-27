  • Home
BITS Pilani MBA Admission 2023 Registration Begins; Details Here

Candidates can fill out the BITS Pilani MBA programmes application form till February 20, 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 27, 2022 8:28 pm IST

BITS Pilani MBA Admission 2023
New Delhi:

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani Rajasthan is currently accepting applications for its full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Business Analytics programme. Candidates can complete the online registration process for the BITS PIlani MBA programme through the official website- bits-pilani.ac.in. The last date to fill out the application form is February 20, 2023.

In order to be eligible for the MBA programme at BITS Pilani, candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree with at least 60 per cent aggregate marks. It is also compulsory to have at least one subject in Mathematics or Statistics in Class 12 or higher level. Candidates who have prior programming language skills will be given preference.

BITS Pilant MBA Admission 2023 Direct Link

Candidates who fulfil the eligibility requirements need to appear in the Business Analytics Aptitude Test (BAAT). Those who qualify the entrance exam will be called for group discussion, personal interview and other rounds.

BITS Pilani MBA Admission 2023: Important Dates

Events

Dates

Online application begins

December 14, 2022

Last date to apply

February 20, 2023

Last date to edit submitted applications

March 1 to 5, 2023

Admit card for Business Analytics Aptitude Test (BAAT) to be released on

March 20, 2023

Business Analytics Aptitude Test (BAAT) date

April 2, 2022

Group discussion, written ability test, personal interview and other selection rounds

April 14 to 16, 2023

