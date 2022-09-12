BITS Pilani, Coursera Launch Online BSc in Computer Science; Details Here

Students can apply for the BITS Pilani online BSc programme till November 15.

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has collaborated with Coursera to launch an online Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Computer Science. Students can apply for the BITS Pilani online BSc programme till November 15, 2022 through the link- coursera.org/degrees/bachelor-of-science-computer-science-bits.

The degree requires no entrance exam and is open to students from diverse profiles, including those without a science or significant mathematics background. Anyone with Class 12 or its equivalent qualifications can apply.

Designed to serve Indian and global audiences, BITS Pilani’s BSc degree will expand access to high-quality computer science education. The programme’s job-relevant curriculum, designed with inputs from various industry partners, will empower learners to develop advanced skills in software development, data analysis, and core systems, alongside leadership and soft skills.

Professor G Sundar, Director, Off Campus Programmes and Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani said, “Our collaboration with Coursera gives us the platform to help ensure that our aspirational degree programmes are readily accessible to a large and diverse audience, irrespective of locational or other constraints. This collaboration will enable BITS Pilani to help address the need for equitable growth of the pool of technology talent across the country and the globe. This also empowers learners with knowledge and skills, which are highly valued by the IT industry, and serves to provide Indian institutions as major providers of high-quality education, internationally as well.”

“We are honoured to partner with BITS Pilani as it reimagines a BSc degree for a digital future,” said Betty Vandenbosch, Chief Content Officer at Coursera. “Through our partnership, we are opening up access to this premiere institute at an unprecedented scale -- enabling more students to earn this highly sought-after computer science degree in a flexible, affordable way.”

The BSc online programme of BITS Pilani can be accessed from anywhere in the world. By leveraging virtual and cloud labs, learners will apply their skills using simulations and real-world environments.

To maximize flexibility, students can take up to six years to complete this three-year degree. This will enable flexibility for learners to pursue the programme while working or along with pursuing any other degree programme. The programme also features an intermediate exit option of a diploma, which students can earn in about two years.

The degree prioritises building a digital network, where students will connect with peers around the globe in digital study groups and group projects. There will also be periodic live sessions so that students can connect with BITS Pilani’s faculty and peers in real time. When needed, learners will be able to access career services, including CV reviews and job-interview preparations.