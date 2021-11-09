BITS Pilani Admissions 2021: Application For Work Integrated Learning Programmes Opens

BITS Pilani announces admission to WILP

BITS Pilani has announced its next cycle of admissions for its Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP). WILP are designed for and offered to only working professionals looking to upgrade their educational qualifications in industry-relevant technology and management domains, an official statement said.

As per data shared by the institute, BITS Pilani's WILP has enabled over 87,000 working people to get industry-relevant higher education qualifications without taking a career sabbatical for over the last 40 years.

The curriculum is continuously being innovated and refreshed to reflect the latest developments in technology and trends within industry. With the aim to provide the highest quality experience and commitment to transparency WILP gives opportunities to upgrade your career and stay relevant.

Prof. G. Sundar Director Off-Campus Programmes & Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani, said “While working professionals strive to excel in highly technical and challenging careers, we aim to provide them with the highest quality education experience relevant to their specialisation along with opportunities to upgrade and stay relevant, and that too without having to take any career breaks.”

WILP includes a range of programmes from BTech to M.Tech and from MSc to MBA and Diplomas. The programmes is offered exclusively for working professionals in industry sectors such as IT and ITES, Automotive, Manufacturing, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, and BFSI. The programmes use a Continuous Evaluation System that assesses the learners over convenient and regular intervals. Such a system provides timely and frequent feedback and helps busy working professionals stay on course with the programme.

These Higher Education Programmes for working professionals are offered in high demand areas for many key Industry sectors. IT and ITES Sector Employees can pursue programmes with specialization in trending domains like Data Analytics, Business Analytics, Internet of Things, Embedded Systems, Security, Networks & Cloud, Fintech, Software Engineering, Infrastructure Management etc.,