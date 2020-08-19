Image credit: Shutterstock BITS Admission: Direct Admission To Board Toppers, BITSAT 2020

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Or BITS, will give direct admission to Class 12 board toppers. Candidates who topped their respective board exams can take admission without BITSAT 2020. A link for direct admission is available on the official website, bitsadmission.com.

“The candidate who secured first rank (Board topper) in PCM or PCB in their respective board can apply for direct admission,” an official statement said.

Board toppers of PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) can apply for all integrated courses in BITS Pilani. However, toppers of PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) stream can only apply for the BPharmacy programme, BITS said.

BITS Pilani Admission: How To Apply

Board toppers who have already applied for BITSAT 2020 can click on the direct link mentioned above and login to update their application status.

Fresh candidates, after clicking on the link, will first have to register and apply for admission.

BITSAT 2020, for candidates other than board toppers, will be held as per schedule from September 16 to 18 and 21 to 23.

However, the proposed exam schedule is tentative and it may be changed again by the institute. BITS has asked candidates to regularly visit bitsatadmission.com for updates on BITSAT 2020.

BITSAT exam 2020 was previously scheduled from August 6 to 10 but the authorities had decided to postpone the entrance exam in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test, or BITSAT, is a national level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in BITS Pilani, BITS Goa, and BITS Hyderabad campuses.