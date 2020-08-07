BITS HD 2020 Exam On September 16 and 23

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, or BITS, Pilani, has announced the exam dates for the eligibility test for its higher degree (HD), or postgraduate, programmes. BITS HD 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on September 16 and September 23. The BITS HD tests are conducted for admission to ME, MPharm and MPhil courses in the three campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. Candidates are admitted to the HD courses on the basis of the marks secured in BITS HD computer-based test and also on the basis of GATE and GPAT scores.

“After analyzing the current situation and the state of other entrance examinations in the country, BITS Pilani has tentatively planned for conducting BITSHD-2020 (admission test to higher degree programmes) on 16th Sept 2020 and on 23rd Sept 2020. You will soon hear more details about other deadlines,” read a statement on the official website.

Candidates can keep themselves updated with the latest information on BITS HD including slot booking dates, admit card release date, result date from the official website -- www.bitsadmission.com/hd.

Students are admitted to all master of engineering, or ME, programmes, except the Software Systems, and MPharm programmes on the basis of marks secured in BITS HD eligibility test or GATE or GPAT score. Admission to ME in Software Systems is, however, made on the basis of marks obtained in BITS HD eligibility test only. Candidates shortlisted for MPhil programmes are called for a test and interview.

The HD programme structure offers “sufficient flexibility catering to students interested in a career in industry or pursuing research”. Students admitted for the BITS HD programmes are also eligible for financial assistance in the form of stipend or waiver.

Candidates securing a minimum 60 per cent marks in ME or Mpharm and 55 per cent in the MPhil qualifying test are considered eligible for admission to the HD programmes in BITS.