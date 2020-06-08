  • Home
BITS HD Application Dates Extended Till June 15, Exam On August 6 And 8

The computer-based test for Birla Institute of Technology and Science’s High Degree Postgraduate, or BITS HD, will be held on August 6 and 8, 2020.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 8, 2020 1:12 pm IST

BITS HD Application Deadline Is June 15, Exam On August 6 and 8
New Delhi:

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, or BITS, Pilani, has extended the application deadline for the admission test for its higher degree (HD), or postgraduate, programmes till June 15. BITS Pilani has also announced the exam date for the eligibility tests. They are scheduled on August 6 and August 8, 2020. The BITS HD tests are conducted for admission to ME, MPharm and MPhil courses in the three campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. Candidates are admitted to the HD courses on the basis of the marks secured in the eligibility test and also on the basis of GATE and GPAT scores.

Students are admitted to all master of engineering, or ME, programmes, except the Software Systems, and MPharm programmes on the basis of marks in BITS HD eligibility test or GATE or GPAT score. However, admission to ME in Software Systems is on the basis of marks obtained in BITS HD eligibility test only. Candidates shortlisted for MPhil programmes are called for a test and interview.

The HD programme structure offers “sufficient flexibility catering to students interested in a career in industry or pursuing research”. Students admitted for the BITS HD programmes are also eligible for financial assistance in the form of stipend or waiver.

Candidates securing a minimum 60 per cent marks in ME or Mpharm and 55 per cent in the MPhil qualifying test are considered eligible for admission to the HD programmes in BITS.

The BIT HD eligibility test is conducted online.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
.......................... Advertisement ..........................