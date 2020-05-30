BITS HD 2020: Last Date Of Application Extended Till June 8

Image credit: Shutterstock BITS HD 2020 application form

The last date to submit online applications for admission to the Birla Institute of Technology and Science higher degree programme (BITS HD 2020) has been extended to June 8.

Candidates can submit BITS HD 2020 application form with application fee payment up to 5 pm on June 8.

Earlier, the last date of submitting the application form was May 30.

BITS HD 2020 examination has been postponed due to COVID-19 crisis.

The new exam schedule including application correction dates, BITS HD 2020 exam dates and admission offer dates, will be announced later.

The application form for BITS Higher Degree - 2020 is available at the link https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1823/64998/login.html

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) will conduct BITS HD 2020 for admissions (2020-21) to higher degree (HD), or postgraduate programmes, that is, Master in Engineering (ME), Master in Pharmacy (MPharm), Master in Philosophy (M Phil), offered at three campuses of BITS in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

Candidates are admitted to these programmes based on marks obtained in the HD Test score conducted by BITS Pilani or based on Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering (GATE) or Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) scores.

More details at the official website.