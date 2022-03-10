  • Home
  • Education
  • BIS Inks Pact With IIT Roorkee For Establishment Of ‘BIS Standardisation Chair Professor’

BIS Inks Pact With IIT Roorkee For Establishment Of ‘BIS Standardisation Chair Professor’

The MoU would facilitate the research and development, teaching and training in the field of standardization and conformity assessment with a focus on the areas of civil, electrical, mechanical, chemical, earthquake engineering, renewable energy projects, among other issues.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 10, 2022 8:58 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Roorkee Installs Supercomputer Manufactured In India
IIT Roorkee To Begin 2nd Batch Of Supply Chain Management Course For Professionals From Apr 23
IIT Roorkee, SaveLife Foundation Sign MoU To Improve Road Safety
IIT Roorkee Researchers Identify Role Of White Blood Cell Markers In Sepsis-Related Complications
ARIIA 2021: IIT Roorkee Improves Ranking By 4 Places, Secures 5th Rank
IIT Roorkee Conducts Science, Technology Workshop To Promote Career Opportunities
BIS Inks Pact With IIT Roorkee For Establishment Of ‘BIS Standardisation Chair Professor’
IIT Roorkee
Image credit: official website/iitr.ac.in
New Delhi:

Government agency Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Thursday signed an agreement with IIT Roorkee for establishment of 'BIS Standardization Chair Professor'. This would be the first standardization chair established by BIS in an institute for activities on standardization and conformity assessment, an official statement said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would facilitate the research and development, teaching and training in the field of standardization and conformity assessment with a focus on the areas of civil, electrical, mechanical, chemical, earthquake engineering, renewable energy projects, medical biotechnology and nanotechnology, biotechnology, biomaterials, among other issues.

This will also help in sensitising students on how standards can encourage and facilitate innovation and will help in grooming students, making them better prepared for their future professional challenges, it added.

BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari assured commitment to provide all the necessary support towards this initiative.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
BIS Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkey)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Bombay Celebrates 63rd Foundation Day; Confers Awards To Faculty, Alumni
IIT Bombay Celebrates 63rd Foundation Day; Confers Awards To Faculty, Alumni
CBSE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 12th Result
Live | CBSE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 12th Result "Expected Soon"; Updates On 10th Result
Calcutta High Court Stays West Bengal Govt Order Suspending Internet During Madhyamik Exam
Calcutta High Court Stays West Bengal Govt Order Suspending Internet During Madhyamik Exam
IIT Madras Partners With Walmart Global Tech For CSR Projects, Research
IIT Madras Partners With Walmart Global Tech For CSR Projects, Research
Centre Defends In High Court Six Years Minimum Age Criteria For Admission In Class 1 In Kendriya Vidyalayas
Centre Defends In High Court Six Years Minimum Age Criteria For Admission In Class 1 In Kendriya Vidyalayas
.......................... Advertisement ..........................