BIS Certificate Course For Quality Control Personnel To Start From April 5; Registrations Soon

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will start a Certificate Course for Quality Control Personnel from April 5, 2021. The course will be a non-residential course of four weeks with a combination of theory and practical classes. The certificate course will be run by the National Institute of Training for Standardisation (NITS), Noida with venues at BIS offices and BIS-recognized laboratories. Candidates willing to apply for the certificate course can register online at the BIS training portal or can send an email with the filled-in application form to nits@bis.gov.in.

“BIS launches Certificate Course On Quality Control Personnel. The course begins on April 5, 2021 (Registrations Open Soon),” read a statement on the BIS website.

Candidates will be selected for the BIS Certificate Course on a first come first serve basis. Students with a diploma or graduate in related science or engineering subjects will be eligible to apply. Courses will be held for fields of study including Chemical, Microbiological, Mechanical and Electrical.

“Continual assessment will be done throughout the course duration through unit tests and final examination (theory and practical both). Successful candidates can later also attend short duration (2-3 days) courses for product specific testing,” said an official statement.

The objective of the course is to bridge the competence gap in the skills of quality control and testing personnel and make participants skilled enough to be employed as quality control personnel in production and process industry for achieving quality as per prescribed standards.