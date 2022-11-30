  • Home
  • Education
  • BIS Agrees With IIT Madras, NIT Trichy, 4 Other Engineering Institutions To Add Indian Standards In Curriculum

BIS Agrees With IIT Madras, NIT Trichy, 4 Other Engineering Institutions To Add Indian Standards In Curriculum

This initiative is towards institutionalizing engagement of BIS with the eminent institutes for securing active participation of academia, an official statement said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 30, 2022 3:18 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras Opens January 2023 Admissions For BS Programme
IIT Madras, University Of Birmingham Launch Joint Masters Programmes
IIT Madras, Tamil Nadu School Education Department To Make Digital Assessments, Learning Experience Better
IIT Madras Develops IT Tool To Improve Health Of SC Community In Chittoor
IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies To Offer 2-Week Course On Advanced Quantum Computing
IIT Madras Witnesses Increase In Pre-Placement Offers For 2022-23; Phase 1 Placements From December 1
BIS Agrees With IIT Madras, NIT Trichy, 4 Other Engineering Institutions To Add Indian Standards In Curriculum
BIS signs with IIT Madras and 5 other engineering institutes to include Indian standards in curriculum
New Delhi:

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has tied up with six engineering institutions for introduction of Indian standards as part of their curriculum. This initiative is towards institutionalizing engagement of BIS with the eminent institutes for securing active participation of academia, an official statement said.

BIS has signed an Agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology BHU, Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Indian Institute of Technology Patna, Indian Institute of Technology Madras and National Institute of Technology Trichy for the establishment of ‘BIS Standardization Chair Professor’ at these institutes.

The establishment will promote excellence and leadership in teaching and research and development in the field of Science and various disciplines in the respective institutes. Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS, said the Agreements would strengthen and enhance the standards formulation activity by facilitating research and development (R&D) projects, encouraging involvement of young minds in the area of standardization process and jointly organizing seminars, conferences, workshops symposia or lectures, training and short-term education programs.

He emphasised on the need to engage with start-ups and incubation centres at academic institutions in formulation of new standards and compliance with the existing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2023 LIVE: NTA JEE Dates Expected This Week; Updates On BTech, BE Entrance Test, Syllabus
Live | JEE Main 2023 LIVE: NTA JEE Dates Expected This Week; Updates On BTech, BE Entrance Test, Syllabus
Maharashtra MHT CET 2023 Syllabus: Questions From Class 11, 12; Difficulty Level At Par With JEE Main, NEET
Maharashtra MHT CET 2023 Syllabus: Questions From Class 11, 12; Difficulty Level At Par With JEE Main, NEET
ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here
ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here
National Means Cum Merit Scholarship 2022: Application Window Closes Today; Apply At Scholarships.gov.in
National Means Cum Merit Scholarship 2022: Application Window Closes Today; Apply At Scholarships.gov.in
MHT CET 2023: Maharashtra CET Cell Announces Syllabus For MCA, MBA, Engineering, Other Programmes
MHT CET 2023: Maharashtra CET Cell Announces Syllabus For MCA, MBA, Engineering, Other Programmes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................