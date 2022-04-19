  • Home
  • Education
  • Bill Amending Laws Governing CAs, Cost Accountants, Company Secretaries Receives President's Assent

Bill Amending Laws Governing CAs, Cost Accountants, Company Secretaries Receives President's Assent

The bill, which provides for substantial changes and ensures more transparency with respect to the functioning of the apex institutes of the three professions, was cleared by Parliament on April 5.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 19, 2022 10:49 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University To Conduct Webinar On CUET, UG Admission 2022 On April 22
UGC Approves Regulations For Dual, Joint Degree Programmes With Foreign Universities
UGC's Dual-Degree Programmes Get Thumbs-Up From Experts
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Setup To Study Climate Change Impact On Railway Embankments
Uttar Pradesh Governor Directs State Universities To Install Biometric Systems To Ensure Proper Attendance
Delhi Government Signs Agreement With DSEU To Provide Women Training In Entrepreneurship
Bill Amending Laws Governing CAs, Cost Accountants, Company Secretaries Receives President's Assent
Bill Amending Laws coverning CAs, CS, Cost Accountants get President' assent
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The legislation amending the laws governing chartered accountants, cost accountants and company secretaries has received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind. The bill, which provides for substantial changes and ensures more transparency with respect to the functioning of the apex institutes of the three professions, was cleared by Parliament on April 5.

The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Act, 2022, has received the President's assent, according to a notification. It has amended the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959, and the Company Secretaries Act, 1980.

"This (bill) is with the intention of making the three institutions a lot more transparent in their disciplinary matters, and raise the quality of the disciplinary processes. "Above all, I think this would also facilitate India to be able to support institutions and firms which can be encouraged by the council to create something (completely of India origin) similar to the Big Four, which we periodically talk about," Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha on April 5.

The three institutes -- Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Institute of Cost Accountants of India (formerly known as ICWAI) and Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) -- will continue to have the authority for qualifying and licensing people and regulation of their conduct as was done before, she had said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
President of India Ram Nath Kovind

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University To Conduct Webinar On CUET, UG Admission 2022 On April 22
Delhi University To Conduct Webinar On CUET, UG Admission 2022 On April 22
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Exam, Telangana SSC Exams 2022 To Begin In May; Check Time Table
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Exam, Telangana SSC Exams 2022 To Begin In May; Check Time Table
Bhutan Keen On Adopting Delhi Government's Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Framework For Schools: Sisodia
Bhutan Keen On Adopting Delhi Government's Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Framework For Schools: Sisodia
MSBOS To Release Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 Tomorrow; Here’s How To Check
MSBOS To Release Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 Tomorrow; Here’s How To Check
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 To Begin Tomorrow
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 To Begin Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................