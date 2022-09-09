Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today; Check Steps To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock BCECEB will close the UGEAC 2022 counselling registration window today, September 9,

Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2022: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will close the Bihar Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) 2022 counselling registration window today, September 9, 2022. Candidates can apply online for Bihar UGEAC 2022 for BE and BTech admission through the official website – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can register till 10 pm and pay the UGEAC 2022 counselling fee till 11.59 pm today.

Bihar UGEAC 2022 Counselling Registration Direct Link

To be eligible for Bihar UGEAC 2022 counselling, candidates should have completed their Class 12 exam with 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for the reserved category) with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with any one among - Chemistry, Biotechnology or Computers. The candidate should also be an Indian national and bonafide resident of Bihar.

Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2022: Online Registration Steps

Visit the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Register by filling in all the required details.

Fill in the application form by entering the personal and educational information, uploading documents and paying the counselling fee.

Download and take the printout of the Bihar UGEAC 2022 application form for future reference.

Bihar UGEAC 2022 is conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) for admission to BE and BTech programmes. Admission to the institutes would be based on the JEE Main 2022 marks.