  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today; Check Steps To Apply

Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today; Check Steps To Apply

UGEAC Counselling 2022: Candidates can apply online for Bihar UGEAC 2022 for BE and BTech admission through the official website – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 9, 2022 1:01 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 1 Application Process To End Today; Details Here
MHT CET Result 2022 Likely By September 15; Details Here
NBE Announces FMGE 2022 December Exam Schedule, Application Process Begins Today
Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th Sent-Up Exams 2022 From October
NTA To Announce CUET UG 2022 Result By September 15: UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 To Be Announced On September 12
Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today; Check Steps To Apply
BCECEB will close the UGEAC 2022 counselling registration window today, September 9,
Image credit: Shutterstock

Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2022: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will close the Bihar Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) 2022 counselling registration window today, September 9, 2022. Candidates can apply online for Bihar UGEAC 2022 for BE and BTech admission through the official website – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can register till 10 pm and pay the UGEAC 2022 counselling fee till 11.59 pm today.

Bihar UGEAC 2022 Counselling Registration Direct Link

To be eligible for Bihar UGEAC 2022 counselling, candidates should have completed their Class 12 exam with 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for the reserved category) with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with any one among - Chemistry, Biotechnology or Computers. The candidate should also be an Indian national and bonafide resident of Bihar.

Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2022: Online Registration Steps

  • Visit the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
  • Register by filling in all the required details.
  • Fill in the application form by entering the personal and educational information, uploading documents and paying the counselling fee.
  • Download and take the printout of the Bihar UGEAC 2022 application form for future reference.

Bihar UGEAC 2022 is conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) for admission to BE and BTech programmes. Admission to the institutes would be based on the JEE Main 2022 marks.

Click here for more Education News
B.E /B.Tech
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 1 Application Process To End Today; Details Here
JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 1 Application Process To End Today; Details Here
MHT CET Result 2022 Likely By September 15; Details Here
MHT CET Result 2022 Likely By September 15; Details Here
NBE Announces FMGE 2022 December Exam Schedule, Application Process Begins Today
NBE Announces FMGE 2022 December Exam Schedule, Application Process Begins Today
Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th Sent-Up Exams 2022 From October
Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th Sent-Up Exams 2022 From October
Tamil Nadu Students Score Lowest In Basic Numeracy; Assam, Gujarat Next: NCERT Study
Tamil Nadu Students Score Lowest In Basic Numeracy; Assam, Gujarat Next: NCERT Study
.......................... Advertisement ..........................