  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar UGEAC 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Document Verification From October 11

Bihar UGEAC 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Document Verification From October 11

The Bihar UGEAC 2022 round 2 seat allotment result is declared and candidates can download it from the official website till October 13.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 11, 2022 3:03 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Telangana CPGET 2022: Phase 1 Registration, Certificate Verification Date Extended
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Window Opens For Admission To AIQ Seats
Telangana NEET UG Counselling Registration Begins For Admission To MBBS, BDS Seats
JAM 2023 Application Last Date Today; Direct Link To Register Here
TS EAMCET 2022 Phase-2 Counselling Registration Begins; Official Website, Steps To Apply
Registration For NEET UG Counselling 2022 For Admission To AIQ Seats Begins Today
Bihar UGEAC 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Document Verification From October 11
Bihar UGEAC 2022 round 2 seat allotment result declared by BCECEB.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Bihar UGEAC 2022: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the Bihar Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) 2022 round 2 seat allotment result. The last date to download the Bihar UGEAC 2022 seat allotment letter is October 13. Candidates whose names are on the Bihar UGEAC 2022 round 2 seat allotment list need to complete the document verification and admission process from October 11 to October 13, 2022.

To check and download the UGEAC 2022 seat allotment result candidates need to visit the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. In order to download the Bihar UGEAC seat allotment round 2 results candidates will need their roll number and password.

Bihar UGEAC 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Steps To Download

  • Visit the counselling website of Bihar UGEAC- bcece.admissions.nic.in.
  • On the homepage click on the Bihar UGEAC round 2 seat allotment result link.
  • Enter the roll number and password.
  • The Bihar UGEAC 2022 seat allotment letter will get displayed on the screen.
  • Download the Bihar UGEAC seat allotment letter for future needs.

Bihar UGEAC 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Important Dates

EventsDates
Bihar UGEAC round 2 seat allotment dateOctober 10, 2022
Bihar UGEAC 2022 allotment letter download availableOctober 10 to 13, 2022
Document verification and admission processOctober 11 to 13, 2022
Click here for more Education News
B.E /B.Tech
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Telangana CPGET 2022: Phase 1 Registration, Certificate Verification Date Extended
Telangana CPGET 2022: Phase 1 Registration, Certificate Verification Date Extended
IGNOU To Organise Campus Placement Drive Tomorrow; Details Here
IGNOU To Organise Campus Placement Drive Tomorrow; Details Here
IIMC Admission 2022: Counselling Registration, Choice Filling Window Open; Apply By October 16
IIMC Admission 2022: Counselling Registration, Choice Filling Window Open; Apply By October 16
President Droupadi Murmu To Inaugurate Super Computer Facility At IIT Guwahati On October 13
President Droupadi Murmu To Inaugurate Super Computer Facility At IIT Guwahati On October 13
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Window Opens For Admission To AIQ Seats
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Window Opens For Admission To AIQ Seats
.......................... Advertisement ..........................