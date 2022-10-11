Bihar UGEAC 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Document Verification From October 11

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar UGEAC 2022 round 2 seat allotment result declared by BCECEB.

Bihar UGEAC 2022: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the Bihar Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) 2022 round 2 seat allotment result. The last date to download the Bihar UGEAC 2022 seat allotment letter is October 13. Candidates whose names are on the Bihar UGEAC 2022 round 2 seat allotment list need to complete the document verification and admission process from October 11 to October 13, 2022.

To check and download the UGEAC 2022 seat allotment result candidates need to visit the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. In order to download the Bihar UGEAC seat allotment round 2 results candidates will need their roll number and password.

Bihar UGEAC 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Steps To Download

Visit the counselling website of Bihar UGEAC- bcece.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the Bihar UGEAC round 2 seat allotment result link.

Enter the roll number and password.

The Bihar UGEAC 2022 seat allotment letter will get displayed on the screen.

Download the Bihar UGEAC seat allotment letter for future needs.

Bihar UGEAC 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Important Dates