Bihar UGEAC 2022 Registration Window Open; Apply till September 9

The last date to fill in the online Bihar UGEAC 2022 application form and pay the BTech registration fee is September 9.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 27, 2022 10:39 pm IST

Bihar UGEAC 2022 Registration Window Open; Apply till September 9
Bihar UGEAC 2022 registration window open till September 9.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Bihar UGEAC 2022 Registration: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the Bihar Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counseling (UGEAC) 2022 registration process for BE/BTech admission today, August 27. Candidates who have a valid JEE Main 2022 score can now apply online for Bihar UGEAC 2022 through the official website – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The last date to fill in the online application form and pay the BTech registration fee is September 9.

The Bihar UGEAC 2022 merit list will be released on September 11. The counselling dates have not been declared by BCECEB till now. The candidates whose names will be on the merit list will be eligible for the Bihar UGEAC 2022 counselling process. The final merit list will be prepared after scrutinising the data of JEE Main 2022 provided by the Science and Tech Department, Government of Bihar.

Candidates whose names appear on the UGEAC merit list have to enter a fresh choice of institutions and specialisations. Candidates are allowed to input as many options as they like.

Bihar UGEAC 2022 BTech Admission: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

  • Register yourself after filling in the required details.

  • Fill in the application form by entering the personal and educational information, and uploading documents.

  • Pay the Bihar UGEAC 2022 counselling fee.

  • Download and take the printout of the application form for future reference.

B.E /B.Tech
