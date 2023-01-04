Bihar UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: Registration Begins Tomorrow; Here’s How To Apply

  • Home
Candidates can register for the UGMAC- AYUSH 2022 counselling through the official website of BCECEB- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 4, 2023 11:12 pm IST

Bihar UG AYUSH counselling 2022 registration
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will open the Bihar UG AYUSH counselling 2022 online registration window from tomorrow, January 5, 2023. Qualified and interested NEET UG 2022 candidates for appearing in the Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC- AYUSH) 2022 to get selected for admission to the UG medical courses (BAMS, BHMS, BUMS) in government or Private AYUSH colleges of Bihar can apply through- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

While registering, it is compulsory for candidates to pay Rs 1,200 as the registration fee. However, candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Caste (ST) and Disabled Quota (DQ) categories are required to pay Rs 600 as the registration or counselling fee through online mode. Also Read || AIAPGET 2022 Counselling: MD, MS Round 1 Registration Starts Tomorrow

Candidates can register for the counselling round till 10 pm of January 14. The last date of payment with the final submission of the online application form of registered candidates is January 14 till 11:59 pm. Candidates can edit the application form on January 15, 2023. BCECEB will release the rank card or merit list on the official website on January 17, 2023.

Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 counselling link.
  • Register by filling out the required details, pay the counselling fees and click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of it.

The first and the second round seat allotment will be done in online mode. Candidates will be informed of the details of the counselling programme with the publication of the merit list of UGMAC (AYUSH) 2022. The online filling of the application form or registration for admission will be done only once, on the basis of which seat allotment of round 1 and round 2 of counselling will be done.

