  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar To Start Postgraduate Colleges In Every District

Bihar To Start Postgraduate Colleges In Every District

As of now, 10 out of the 38 districts including Gopalganj, Banka, Jamui, Arwal, Sheohar, Supaul, Kaimur, Lakhisarai, Nawada and Kishanganj, do not have a postgraduation college.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 28, 2021 6:55 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Himachal Pradesh University Releases UG, PG Entrance Test Results
University Of Lucknow Releases Postgraduate Entrance Test (PGET) Dates; Detailed Schedule Here
IIT Roorkee, IISc Bangalore, C-DAC Develops India’s First Quantum Computer Simulator Toolkit
JNU, DU, Jamia To Hold Meetings To Discuss Resumption Of Physical Classes
Anna University Releases Re-Exam Results; Details Here
IIM Indore Signs Agreement To Develop Kanpur Under The 'Smart City' Initiative
Bihar To Start Postgraduate Colleges In Every District
Bihar to start PG colleges in all the districts of the state
New Delhi:

The Bihar government will start postgraduate colleges in all the 38 districts of the state. As of now, 10 out of the 38 districts including Gopalganj, Banka, Jamui, Arwal, Sheohar, Supaul, Kaimur, Lakhisarai, Nawada and Kishanganj, do not have a postgraduation college.

An official statement issued in this regard said that at least one government postgraduate college or an affiliated college to impart PG classes on Arts, Science and Commerce subjects will be started at each district of the state. The statement also added that the teacher and the students’ ratio in the postgraduate colleges will be 1:30. For every 30 students, one teacher will have to be appointed.

The government has already approved the PG colleges at Supaul and Jamui, Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Bihar Education Department, in a social media post said.

After the recommendation of the competent authority of the university, postgraduate teaching permission in the universities will be granted. The process of acceptance of posts in the universities will be done by the government, the official statement added.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Bihar government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DTE Maharashtra Admission: Registration Deadline Extended For Diploma Engineering, Pharmacology Courses
DTE Maharashtra Admission: Registration Deadline Extended For Diploma Engineering, Pharmacology Courses
Himachal Pradesh University Releases UG, PG Entrance Test Results
Himachal Pradesh University Releases UG, PG Entrance Test Results
Students Won't Be Forced: Delhi Government On Reopening Of Schools
Students Won't Be Forced: Delhi Government On Reopening Of Schools
Vaccination, Ration Distribution In Schools To Continue After Classes Begin: Arvind Kejriwal
Vaccination, Ration Distribution In Schools To Continue After Classes Begin: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Government Directs Private, Unaided Schools To Vaccinate Staff Ahead Of Reopening
Delhi Government Directs Private, Unaided Schools To Vaccinate Staff Ahead Of Reopening
.......................... Advertisement ..........................