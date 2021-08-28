Bihar To Start Postgraduate Colleges In Every District

Bihar to start PG colleges in all the districts of the state

The Bihar government will start postgraduate colleges in all the 38 districts of the state. As of now, 10 out of the 38 districts including Gopalganj, Banka, Jamui, Arwal, Sheohar, Supaul, Kaimur, Lakhisarai, Nawada and Kishanganj, do not have a postgraduation college.

An official statement issued in this regard said that at least one government postgraduate college or an affiliated college to impart PG classes on Arts, Science and Commerce subjects will be started at each district of the state. The statement also added that the teacher and the students’ ratio in the postgraduate colleges will be 1:30. For every 30 students, one teacher will have to be appointed.

The government has already approved the PG colleges at Supaul and Jamui, Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Bihar Education Department, in a social media post said.

After the recommendation of the competent authority of the university, postgraduate teaching permission in the universities will be granted. The process of acceptance of posts in the universities will be done by the government, the official statement added.