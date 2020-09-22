Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar: Schools To Reopen Partially For Classes 9-12 From September 28

Schools in Bihar will partially reopen from September 28, for students of Class 9 to Class 12 belonging to non-containment zones. An order issued by the state education department on Tuesday said that Classes 9-12 students will be allowed to visit schools for seeking academic guidance, following health advisories and SOPs issued by the Central Government. However, hostels and coaching institutes in the state will continue to remain closed.

Classes 9-12 students visiting schools will be subject to written consent from parents, the order said.

One-third of the total students and 50% of the total teachers will be allowed to attend schools on a day. Students will be divided into three groups -- Monday to Thursday, Tuesday to Friday and Tuesday to Saturday.

Schools will be sanitised before the commencement of classes. Biometric attendance system will not be used, the order said.

The order said that social distancing must be maintained during the classes. Activities like Prayer, sports sessions, will not be permitted in order to avoid overcrowding.

Hand sanitizers will be made available at the entrance. Students will be required to wash hands at a regular interval, the order said.