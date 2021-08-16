Bihar Schools Reopen For Classes 1 To 8

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar schools have reopened for Classes 1 to 8 (representational)

Patna: In view of decreasing Covid-19 cases across Bihar, students in the state returned to school on Monday after a hiatus of a year-and-half. The schools in Bihar reopened for students of Class 1 to Class 8 while adhering to Covid norms.

"We are taking care of all the Covid-19 guidelines. We have sanitized the classrooms and the classes will be held with 50 per cent attendance to maintain social distancing," said Subodh Kumar Suman, Assistant teacher in a government school in Bihar.

He further stated that the school has arranged sanitisers for students and masks are compulsory for all.

Meanwhile, the students expressed happiness over this development.

"I am happy to return to school. I couldn't study properly at home and felt bored. I can now study properly and also meet my friends," said Ulfat, a seventh-class student.

Schools in Bihar re-open for Class 1 to 8 students from today; Visuals from Patna



It is mandatory for students to wear masks, maintain hand hygiene and follow physical distancing, says a school teacher pic.twitter.com/NgUkYiRGXg — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2021

The schools in Bihar had been shut since early 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier on August 7, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced the reopening of Classes 9 to 12 along with colleges with 50 per cent capacity on his Twitter handle.

