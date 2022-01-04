  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Schools For Classes 1 To 8 To Remain Closed Until Further Orders

Bihar Schools For Classes 1 To 8 To Remain Closed Until Further Orders

The higher education institutions from class 9, colleges can be reopened with 50 per cent strength

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 4, 2022 9:31 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Pune Schools To Remain Shut For Classes 1 to 8 Till January 30
Amid Covid Scare, Punjab Closes Schools, Colleges; Medical, Nursing Colleges To Function Normally
Holidays Be Declared At All Educational Institutes From January 8 To 16, Says Telangana Chief Minister
Covid Scare: Mumbai Schools For Classes 1 To 9, 11 Closed Till January 31
Jharkhand Schools, Colleges Closed Till January 15; Govt Announces New Covid Curbs
Patna Schools Up To Class 8 To Be Shut Till January 8 Due To Cold Weather Conditions
Bihar Schools For Classes 1 To 8 To Remain Closed Until Further Orders
The colleges can be reopened with 50 per cent capacity
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Amid the rise in Covid-19 and Omicron cases in Bihar, the schools in the state for classes 1 to 8 will remain closed till further orders. Meanwhile, the higher education institutions from class 9, colleges can be reopened with 50 per cent strength.

The Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday came out with a number of fresh restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has seen a country-wide surge in the recent past. Fresh guidelines were issued by the government after a high level meeting with the Emergency Management Department, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who reviewed the situation in the state.

The night curfew from 10 am to 5 pmhas been imposed in the state from January 6. The government and non-government offices will function with 50 per cent capacity, the circular mentioned.


Click here for more Education News
Nitish Kumar Bihar School Examination Board COVID -19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Updates On Schools, Colleges Closing Again; CBSE, ICSE Term 2 Exam Dates
Live | School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Updates On Schools, Colleges Closing Again; CBSE, ICSE Term 2 Exam Dates
Delhi Teachers University Bill Passed In Assembly
Delhi Teachers University Bill Passed In Assembly
Pune Schools To Remain Shut For Classes 1 to 8 Till January 30
Pune Schools To Remain Shut For Classes 1 to 8 Till January 30
Jamia Millia Islamia To Allow Employees Vaccinated With Atleast Single Covid-19 Dose
Jamia Millia Islamia To Allow Employees Vaccinated With Atleast Single Covid-19 Dose
NEET MDS 2022 Registration Process Begins, Important Details
NEET MDS 2022 Registration Process Begins, Important Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................