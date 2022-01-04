Bihar Schools For Classes 1 To 8 To Remain Closed Until Further Orders

Image credit: shutterstock.com The colleges can be reopened with 50 per cent capacity

Amid the rise in Covid-19 and Omicron cases in Bihar, the schools in the state for classes 1 to 8 will remain closed till further orders. Meanwhile, the higher education institutions from class 9, colleges can be reopened with 50 per cent strength.

The Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday came out with a number of fresh restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has seen a country-wide surge in the recent past. Fresh guidelines were issued by the government after a high level meeting with the Emergency Management Department, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who reviewed the situation in the state.

The night curfew from 10 am to 5 pmhas been imposed in the state from January 6. The government and non-government offices will function with 50 per cent capacity, the circular mentioned.



