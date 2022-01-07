Bihar: Schools, Educational Institutions, Hostels To Remain Close Till January 21

Image credit: Shutterstock.com As per the order, "Educational institutions of classes 9-12 will function on 50 per cent capacity."

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Bihar government on Thursday announced that all schools, colleges, coaching centres, and hostels will remain closed till January 21. "All schools, colleges, coaching centres, and hostels will remain closed till January 21," the Bihar government said.

The government and private offices will function with a 50 per cent staff presence. Earlier on Tuesday, the Bihar government imposed a fresh curb by implementing a statewide night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from January 6 to 21. As per an order by the state government, "Pre-school and 1 to 8 classes to remain close, online classes will continue. Educational institutions of classes 9-12 will function on 50 per cent capacity. Restrictions are to remain in effect from January 6 to 21."

Meanwhile, Bihar reported 1659 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours on Wednesday. At present, Bihar has a total of 3697 active CCOVID cases, with a 97.84 per cent recovery rate.

