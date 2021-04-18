Bihar Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut, No Exams Till May 15

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar schools, colleges shut till May 15, no exams during this period (representational photo)

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Bihar will remain shut till May 15, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said today. During this period, state-run schools and universities will not conduct any exam. The announcement was made after a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Schools in Bihar were scheduled to reopen on April 5 but following a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, the government on April 3 extended the closure of schools, colleges till April 11.

The government later extended this shutdown for one more week – till April 18. As per the latest update, the educational institutions will now remain closed till May 15.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, several states have decided to shut down educational institutions, and postpone or cancel board exams. Bihar, however, conducted its Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) final exams in February-March. Results of these exams have already been declared.

A record single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus infections has taken India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,47,88,109, while active cases have surpassed the 18-lakh mark, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

