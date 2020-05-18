  • Home
Education | Edited by Team Careers360 | Updated: May 18, 2020 1:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Bihar School Exam Board To Modify Class 12 Marking Scheme From 2021; Marks In Extra Subjects To Be Adjusted
BSEB decides to adjust marks in total score from extra subjects
New Delhi:

BSEB has announced that marks from additional subjects will be adjusted in place of compulsory subjects in case a student fails to score the minimum qualifying marks in those subjects.

The Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, has modified the marking scheme for Class 12 examinations from the 2021 session. Students failing in compulsory subjects in Class 12 board exams, the marks of additional subjects will be adjusted in the total score.

A social media post by BSEB said: “Students will be benefited from intermediate annual examination, 2021 due to change in the subject pattern implemented from session 2019-21.”

The compulsory subjects for Class 12 include two language papers. Language 1 is either Hindi or English and Language 2 is any other language not taken in Language 1 from the available subjects.

BSEB Exams BSEB Results Bihar Board inter exam Class 12 exam
