Bihar Schools, Colleges, Coaching Institutes Allowed To Reopen

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar schools, colleges allowed to reopen (representational)

Bihar Schools, Colleges Reopen: Following an improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the Bihar government today decided to allow schools, colleges and coaching institutes to reopen for physical classes.

While schools can reopen with 50 per cent strength for up to Class 8, they can reopen with full strength for Class 9 and above, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

Colleges and coaching institutes have also been allowed to resume offline classes with 100 percent capacity.

“In view of the improvement in the situation of corona infection, all schools up to Class 8 can open with 50 per cent capacity and all schools for Class 9 and above, colleges and coaching institutes can open with 100 per cent attendance,” the chief minister tweeted.

Amid the rise in COVID-19 and Omicron cases in Bihar, the state government in January announced that schools in the state will remain shut for Classes 1-8 until further orders.

However, schools from Class 9 and above, colleges were allowed to reopen with 50 per cent strength.

After improvement in the Covid situation, many states in February reopened schools, colleges for physical classes. In Delhi, schools for classes 9-12, colleges and coaching centres can reopen from Monday and for lower classes, schools can reopen from February 14.

Recently, the central government released modified guidelines for reopening schools. It will be now up to states and Union Territories to decide if parents need to give consent to their children attending offline classes.

The centre, among other measures, suggested bridge courses to make up for learning loss caused due to closure of schools.