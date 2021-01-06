BCECE 2020 Counselling Schedule Released At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Details Here

The online counselling schedule of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination 2020 (BCECE 2020) has been released. Candidates can register online for the BCECE counselling 2020 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates shortlisted in Bihar board’s BCECE 2020 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate agriculture, pharmacy and health science courses in the state of Bihar and have qualified BCECE 2020 can register online for the BCECE 2020 counselling process as per the BCECE 2020 counselling dates.

BCECE 2020 counselling will be held in two rounds -- first and second. To register online for BCECE 2020 counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10 admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets in specified formats, caste certificates, if applicable, income certificates, copy of AADHAR card, BCECE application form and provisional allotment order.

BCECE Counselling 2020 Dates