Bihar Releases BCECE 2020 Counselling Schedule; Registration Begins On January 8

To register online for BCECE counselling, candidates have to login at the official website -- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 6, 2021 2:42 pm IST | Source: Careers360

BCECE 2020 Counselling Schedule Released At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Details Here
New Delhi:

The online counselling schedule of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination 2020 (BCECE 2020) has been released. Candidates can register online for the BCECE counselling 2020 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates shortlisted in Bihar board’s BCECE 2020 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate agriculture, pharmacy and health science courses in the state of Bihar and have qualified BCECE 2020 can register online for the BCECE 2020 counselling process as per the BCECE 2020 counselling dates.

BCECE 2020 counselling will be held in two rounds -- first and second. To register online for BCECE 2020 counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10 admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets in specified formats, caste certificates, if applicable, income certificates, copy of AADHAR card, BCECE application form and provisional allotment order.

BCECE Counselling 2020 Dates

Events

Dates

Starting date of Online Registration and Choice filling for Seat Allotment

January 8

Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for seat allotment and locking

January 14

1st Round provisional seat allotment result publication date

January 21

Downloading of Allotment order (1st Round)

January 21

Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round)

January 22-26

. 2nd Round provisional seat allotment result publication date

January 29

Downloading of Allotment order (2nd Round)

January 29

Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round)

January 30 to February 1

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination BCECE 2020
