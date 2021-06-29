Bihar To Reimburse D.El. Ed 2020 Exam Fee; Apply By July 5

Bihar to refund D.El. Ed 2020 exam fee

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will reimburse the D.El.Ed Joint Exam 2020 application fee. Applicants can login at the website biharboardonline.com, with their registration numbers and dates of birth till July 5.

The school examination board in a social media post said applicants will have to register for D. El. Ed Joint Exam 2020 Payment Refund link under the “Grievance” section of the official website.

To fill the D. El. Ed fee refund form, applicants will have to login with their roll number and date of birth. They will also be required to personal details, bank details, and upload the registration slip while submitting the application form.

Applicants will have to upload a cancelled cheque or the first page of their bank passbook in form of a PDF file, the board said earlier.

The Bihar D.El.Ed. special exam was earlier scheduled between March 17 and 21, 2021, and admit cards were released. However, the BSEB had to postpone the exams due to “unavoidable circumstances”.