Bihar Open School Classes 10, 12 Results Out; Details Here

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results. Candidates who took the BBOSE exams can check their results on the official website of BBOSE -- www.bbose.org.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 9, 2020 10:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results. Candidates who took the Bihar open board exams can check their results on the official website of BBOSE -- www.bbose.org. To access the BBOSE Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) results 2020, students have to login at the website with their roll numbers, dates of birth, accreditation codes and examination centre codes.

Bihar Board Open School Class 10 And Class 12 Results -- Direct Link

The BBOSE June Class 10 exams 2020 and BBOSE June Class 12 exams 2020 were held between October 3 and October 22. The Bihar board open school result 2020 is provided in the form of a provisional mark sheet. The original mark sheets will be provided to the students soon.

To Check BBOSE Class 10 And Class 12 Results

Step 1: Visit www.bbose.org

Step 2: Click on the link “Result Of Secondary and Sr.Secondary First Examination June 2020”

Step 3: On the next window, insert the roll numbers, dates of birth, accreditation codes and examination centre codes

Step 4: Submit and access the Bihar open board Class 10 and Class 12 results

The Bihar open board Class 10 and Class 12 results will mention details including enrollment numbers of students, their roll numbers, the candidate’s name, father’s name, name of the study centre, dates of birth of the students, details of subject-wise theory and practical marks and total marks obtained by the candidates and their qualifying status.

Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE)
