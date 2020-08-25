Bihar OFSS Merit List 2020: BSEB Second cut-off list Released At Ofssbihar.in, Direct Link Here

  • Home
BSEB OFSS Merit List 2020: Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, has released the BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit List 2020 today, August 24, 2020, on its official website - ofssbihar.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 25, 2020 2:29 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, has released the BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit List 2020 today, August 24, 2020, on its official website - ofssbihar.in. Through the second cut-off list of Online Facilitation System for Students, listed candidates will be able to apply for BSEB intermediate admissions.

The enrolment for BSEB OFSS 2nd merit 2020 students have started from today, i.e August 25 and it will continue till August 29, an official statement said.

It’s a second opportunity for the students who couldn’t get into their preferred institutions in the first selection list.

The board said that the students can fill in their choices of ‘higher preference’ via ‘slide up’ process. These higher preferences are to be considered in the third selection list.

BSEB OFSS Second Cut-Off List 2020: How To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website - ofssbihar.in

Step 2. Find and click on “Details of Second Selection Cutoff Percentage Marks – Stream wise 2020”.

Step 3. On the new window, select your preferred district and click on ‘Show’.

Step 4. View the BSEB OFSS second cut-off list 2020.

Step 5. Download for your future reference.

