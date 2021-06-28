  • Home
  • Education
  Bihar OFSS Intermediate Class 11 Application Date Extended

Bihar OFSS Intermediate Class 11 Application Date Extended

Bihar Board has extended the online application date for intermediate admission. The OFSS inter application window will now remain open till July 3.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 28, 2021 2:20 pm IST

OFSS Bihar application deadline extended
New Delhi:

Bihar Board has extended the online application date for intermediate admission. Started on June 19, Bihar Board application process for admission to Class 11 through Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) was scheduled to end today, June 28. OFSS is a centralised portal for admission to intermediate Class 11 and degree programmes in Bihar. The application window will now remain open till July 3.

“The online intermediate admission session 2021-23 application last date has been extended till July 3,” an official statement on the OFSS website read.

For Bihar intermediate OFSS Class 11 application, students have to register with their email ids and mobile phone numbers. Students qualifying Class 10th exam from Bihar Board will have to provide their roll numbers, roll codes and dates of birth. The Bihar board will also allow students from other boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to apply for admission to Bihar Class 11.

After the application on OFSS completes, the board will prepare a merit list on the basis of the options entered by the students and their merit in the qualifying exam. Students are advised to check previous year's cut off on the OFSS portal and enter their options accordingly.

The OFSS app can also be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Students can use the app for information on their application.

How To Apply

  • Go to official website -- ofssbihar.in/Higher-Education

  • Click on the link “Common Application Form For Admission In Intermediate Colleges and Schools” For Apply Online For Intermediate Session 2020-22

  • Enter contact details for registration

  • Verify email Id and mobile number

  • After registration is complete, login with system-generated credentials

  • Fill the detailed application form

  • Pay the application fee of Rs 350

  • Submit

Items Required Before Filling OFSS Intermediate Application Forms

  • Valid Email Id

  • Active mobile number

  • Scanned copies of recent passport-sized photograph and signature

  • Class 10 roll number, roll code

