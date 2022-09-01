  • Home
Bihar OFSS Second Merit List 2022: The candidates can check and download the inter 11th merit list on the official website - ofssbihar.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 1, 2022 4:08 pm IST
Bihar OFSS 11th Second Merit List 2022 Tomorrow; Details Here
Check Bihar OFSS second merit list at ofssbihar.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Bihar OFSS Second Merit List 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will release the OFSS second merit list for Class 11 on Friday, September 2. The candidates can check and download the inter 11th merit list on the official website - ofssbihar.in.

The candidates of the second merit list have to complete the admission process by September 7.

Bihar Board OFSS Inter Admissions 2022: How To Check Merit List

  • Visit the official website- ofssbihar.in
  • Click on the OFSS 11th merit list link
  • Enter your log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
  • OFSS 11th merit list will appear on the screen
  • Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The registration process for the Bihar Board OFSS admissions was started on June 22, 2022. For details on Bihar OFSS admission 2022, please visit the website- ofssbihar.in.

