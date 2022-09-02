Bihar OFSS 11th Second Merit List 2022 Released, How To Check
The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB released the OFSS second merit list for Class 11.
Bihar OFSS Second Merit List 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB released the OFSS second merit list for Class 11. The OFSS second merit list is available now, the candidates can check and download the inter 11th merit list on the official website - ofssbihar.in district wise. The selected candidates of the second merit list have to complete the admission process by September 7.
Bihar Board OFSS Inter Admissions 2022: Steps To Check Merit List
- Visit the official website- ofssbihar.in
- Click on the OFSS 11th merit list link
- Enter your log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
- OFSS 11th merit list will appear on the screen
- Download, and take a print out for further reference.
The Bihar Board OFSS admission process was started in June. For details on Bihar OFSS admission 2022, please visit the website- ofssbihar.in.
