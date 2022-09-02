  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar OFSS 11th Second Merit List 2022 Released, How To Check

Bihar OFSS 11th Second Merit List 2022 Released, How To Check

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB released the OFSS second merit list for Class 11.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 2, 2022 11:22 am IST

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Opens, Steps To Raise Objections
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results At Mahresult.nic.in; Direct Link
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Opens Today, Know How To Challenge
Telangana TS ECET 2022 Counselling Dates Announced, Check Schedule
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today
JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Tomorrow, How To Check
Bihar OFSS 11th Second Merit List 2022 Released, How To Check
Bihar OFSS 11th Second Merit List Out

Bihar OFSS Second Merit List 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB released the OFSS second merit list for Class 11. The OFSS second merit list is available now, the candidates can check and download the inter 11th merit list on the official website - ofssbihar.in district wise. The selected candidates of the second merit list have to complete the admission process by September 7.

Bihar Board OFSS Inter Admissions 2022: Steps To Check Merit List

  1. Visit the official website- ofssbihar.in
  2. Click on the OFSS 11th merit list link
  3. Enter your log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
  4. OFSS 11th merit list will appear on the screen
  5. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The Bihar Board OFSS admission process was started in June. For details on Bihar OFSS admission 2022, please visit the website- ofssbihar.in.

Click here for more Education News
Bihar Board resutls
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Opens, Steps To Raise Objections
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Opens, Steps To Raise Objections
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results At Mahresult.nic.in; Direct Link
Live | Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results At Mahresult.nic.in; Direct Link
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Opens Today, Know How To Challenge
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Opens Today, Know How To Challenge
Telangana TS ECET 2022 Counselling Dates Announced, Check Schedule
Telangana TS ECET 2022 Counselling Dates Announced, Check Schedule
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................