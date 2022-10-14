  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Important Instructions For Candidates

Bihar NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Important Instructions For Candidates

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the Bihar NEET UG 2022 counselling process for admission into MBBS, BDS programmes today, October 14.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 14, 2022 2:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last Date To Register For MBBS, BDS Programmes Today
NEET UG Counselling 2022: NMC Releases Academic Calendar For MBBS Batch 2022-23
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins; Check Important Dates
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Window Opens For Admission To AIQ Seats
Registration For NEET UG Counselling 2022 For Admission To AIQ Seats Begins Today
Bihar NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Important Instructions For Candidates
Bihar NEET UG 2022 Counselling Begins At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the Bihar NEET UG 2022 counselling process for admission into MBBS, BDS programmes today, October 14. Candidates who wish to appear for Bihar Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2022 can register online on the official website-- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. BCECEB is conducting the state's NEET UG counselling process to provide admission to medical aspirants in MBBS, BDS courses offered by various Government colleges, Private Medical colleges, Dental colleges of Bihar state and Government Bihar Veterinary College in BVSc and AH courses.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Eligible candidates can register for Bihar NEET UG 2022 counselling till October 20. The board will release the Bihar NEET UGMAC 2022 merit list on October 23. The BCECEB has instructed candidates to keep their own valid email ID, mobile number handy before applying. Candidates will be required to upload scanned images of their passport-size photo and signature which should be less than 100 KB. Candidates should have an aadhar card and a payment method to pay the processing fee for counselling registration.

Also Read|| NEET UG Counselling 2022: NMC Releases Academic Calendar For MBBS Batch 2022-23

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022: Important Dates

EventsDates
Bihar NEET UG 2022 counselling registrationOctober 14 to 20, 2022 (10 pm)
Last date of payment of registration fee and final submission of online applicationOctober 20, 2022 (11:59 pm)
Online editing of application formOctober 20, 2022
Publication of Bihar NEET UG merit list of registered candidates
October 23, 2022
Choice filling and counselling programme proposed date
October 23, 2022

Bihar NEET UG Counselling Registration Steps

  1. Go to the official website-- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on the 'Online Application Portal of UGMAC-2022' link available on the homepage
  3. Enter basic details to generate new user ID and password
  4. Login with generated credentials and fill in the application form as instructed
  5. Upload required documents and pay the counselling fee
  6. Submit and download the Bihar NEET UG counselling 2022 application form.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration: Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
Bihar NEET NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child Application Begins; Last Date, Renewal Details, Key Points
CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child Application Begins; Last Date, Renewal Details, Key Points
COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 2 Counselling Schedule Out; Check Important Dates
COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 2 Counselling Schedule Out; Check Important Dates
Dharmendra Pradhan Urges All IITs To Run Skill Development Centres In Research And Development Fair IInvenTiv
Dharmendra Pradhan Urges All IITs To Run Skill Development Centres In Research And Development Fair IInvenTiv
42 Jadavpur University Teachers Figure In Stanford University's List For Research Publications
42 Jadavpur University Teachers Figure In Stanford University's List For Research Publications
AP RCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Exam From October 17
AP RCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Exam From October 17
.......................... Advertisement ..........................