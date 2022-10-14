Bihar NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Important Instructions For Candidates

Bihar NEET UG 2022 Counselling Begins At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the Bihar NEET UG 2022 counselling process for admission into MBBS, BDS programmes today, October 14. Candidates who wish to appear for Bihar Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2022 can register online on the official website-- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. BCECEB is conducting the state's NEET UG counselling process to provide admission to medical aspirants in MBBS, BDS courses offered by various Government colleges, Private Medical colleges, Dental colleges of Bihar state and Government Bihar Veterinary College in BVSc and AH courses.

Recommended: NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Eligible candidates can register for Bihar NEET UG 2022 counselling till October 20. The board will release the Bihar NEET UGMAC 2022 merit list on October 23. The BCECEB has instructed candidates to keep their own valid email ID, mobile number handy before applying. Candidates will be required to upload scanned images of their passport-size photo and signature which should be less than 100 KB. Candidates should have an aadhar card and a payment method to pay the processing fee for counselling registration.

Also Read|| NEET UG Counselling 2022: NMC Releases Academic Calendar For MBBS Batch 2022-23

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates Bihar NEET UG 2022 counselling registration October 14 to 20, 2022 (10 pm) Last date of payment of registration fee and final submission of online application October 20, 2022 (11:59 pm)

Online editing of application form October 20, 2022

Publication of Bihar NEET UG merit list of registered candidates

October 23, 2022 Choice filling and counselling programme proposed date

October 23, 2022



Bihar NEET UG Counselling Registration Steps

Go to the official website-- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Click on the 'Online Application Portal of UGMAC-2022' link available on the homepage Enter basic details to generate new user ID and password Login with generated credentials and fill in the application form as instructed Upload required documents and pay the counselling fee Submit and download the Bihar NEET UG counselling 2022 application form.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration: Direct Link