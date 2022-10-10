Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Withdrawn; Revised Schedule Out

Bihar NEET PG counselling dates revised

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) which issued the round-1 seat allotment result on October 8, has withdrawn the state’s NEET PG 2022 seat allotment of round-1 counselling due to inadvertent and technical errors in choice-filling. Keeping in view the larger interest of the medical aspirants, the Board has revised the Bihar NEET PG counselling schedule.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here



Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here



“The seat allotment result for round 1 PGMAC 2022 online counselling which was uploaded on October 8, is hereby withdrawn as some inadvertent and technical errors were found in choice filling due to some error in course name and also seat allotment process,” an official notice said.

Hence earlier filled choices, the statement added, are declared null and void and each registered, qualified and eligible candidate has to fill fresh choices mandatorily.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling Revised Dates