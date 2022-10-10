  • Home
Bihar NEET PG Counselling: BCECEB which issued the PG round-1 seat allotment result on October 8, has withdrawn the state’s NEET PG seat allotment of round-1 counselling.

Education | Updated: Oct 10, 2022 10:42 am IST

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Withdrawn; Revised Schedule Out
Bihar NEET PG counselling dates revised
New Delhi:

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) which issued the round-1 seat allotment result on October 8, has withdrawn the state’s NEET PG 2022 seat allotment of round-1 counselling due to inadvertent and technical errors in choice-filling. Keeping in view the larger interest of the medical aspirants, the Board has revised the Bihar NEET PG counselling schedule.

“The seat allotment result for round 1 PGMAC 2022 online counselling which was uploaded on October 8, is hereby withdrawn as some inadvertent and technical errors were found in choice filling due to some error in course name and also seat allotment process,” an official notice said.

Hence earlier filled choices, the statement added, are declared null and void and each registered, qualified and eligible candidate has to fill fresh choices mandatorily.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling Revised Dates

Bihar NEET PG counselling 2022

Dates

Round 1 online choice filling

October 12, 2022

Last date of round 1 choice filling

October 14, 2022

Round 1 provisional seat allotment result

October 17, 2022

Downloading of allotment order

October 17 to 20, 2022

Document verification/admission round 1/free exit

October 18 to 20, 2022

Round 2 online choice filling

October 23, 2022

Last date of round 2 choice filling

October 26, 2022

Round 2 provisional seat allotment result

November 3, 2022

Downloading of round 2 allotment order

November 3 to 6, 2022

Document verification/admission round 2/free exit

November 4 to 6, 2022

NEET PG Counselling
