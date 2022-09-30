Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Rank Card Released; Download Link Here

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Merit List Released At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Bihar NEET PG counselling 2022 rank card. The Bihar NEET PG round 1 rank card for Medical/Dental degree, diploma open and diploma remote courses is available on the official website-- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The candidates can check and download the Bihar NEET PG rank card by login with their PGDAC/ PGMAC ID and date of birth. BCECEB is conducting the state's NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent state quota seats in MD, MS, PGD, DNB degree and diploma courses.

The Bihar NEET PG counselling registration for round 1 registration and choice filling will commence tomorrow, October 1. Eligible candidates can register and fill up the choices for counselling process till October 5, 2022. The Bihar NEET PG round 1 provisional seat allotment order will be issued on October 8, 2022.

Direct Link: Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Rank Card

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Rank Card: How To Download

Visit the official website– bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Click on the 'Bihar NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 merit list' link The merit list will be displayed on the screen Search your name in the PDF using shortcut (ctrl+f) key Download and save it for further reference.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: Documents Required For Verification