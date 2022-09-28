Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Merit List Tomorrow; Here's How To Check
BCECEB will declare the state's NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow on the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will declare the state's NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, September 29. The Bihar NEET PG counselling seat allotment result will be available on the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. BCECEB is conducting the Bihar NEET PG counselling for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes.
Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here
Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here
The Bihar NEET PG counselling 2022 is being held for 50 per cent state quota seats of MD, MS, PGD, DNB degree and diploma courses. Shortlisted candidates will get admission in government, private Medical colleges of Bihar state for the academic session 2022-23. The Bihar NEET PG merit list will be released only for those candidates who have registered for the counselling process between September 21 and September 26, 2022.
Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Important Dates
Events
Dates
Start date of online registration
September 21, 2022
Last date to submit application form
September 26, 2022, by 10 pm
Last date for fee payment
September 26, 2022, by 11:59 pm
Online editing of application form
September 27, 2022, by 11:59 pm
Release of rank card
September 29, 2022, by 8 pm
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Merit List: How To Check
- Visit the official website– bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
- Click on the 'Bihar NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 merit list' link
- The merit list will be displayed on the screen
- Search your name in the PDF using shortcut (ctrl+f) key
- Download and save it for further reference.