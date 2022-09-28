Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Merit List Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

Bihar NEET PG Admission 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on September 29

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will declare the state's NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, September 29. The Bihar NEET PG counselling seat allotment result will be available on the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. BCECEB is conducting the Bihar NEET PG counselling for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes.

The Bihar NEET PG counselling 2022 is being held for 50 per cent state quota seats of MD, MS, PGD, DNB degree and diploma courses. Shortlisted candidates will get admission in government, private Medical colleges of Bihar state for the academic session 2022-23. The Bihar NEET PG merit list will be released only for those candidates who have registered for the counselling process between September 21 and September 26, 2022.

Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

Events Dates Start date of online registration September 21, 2022 Last date to submit application form September 26, 2022, by 10 pm Last date for fee payment September 26, 2022, by 11:59 pm Online editing of application form September 27, 2022, by 11:59 pm Release of rank card September 29, 2022, by 8 pm

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Merit List: How To Check